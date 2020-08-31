Simbi’s new innovation in delivering Lilongwe-Salima water project

August 31, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 24 Comments

Khato Civils, a company awarded a Lilongwe-Salima water project, is geared to execute the much-awaited project to tap water from Salima to Lilongwe with a reduced cost by $102 million (about K73 billion).

Simbi Phiri:  Khato’s new innovation to fast-track the project

Lilongwe Water Board awarded Khato a K400 billion Lilongwe-Salima water project but the company has cut the cost of the project from US$400 million dollars to US$315 million.

Social commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani said in the absence of competitive bidding, it was difficult to ascertain whether the reduction is a fair price.

However, Khato Civils chairperson Simbi Phiri justifies the reduction of costs due to the new innovation in delivering the project.

His company has brought new equipment that can do the job swiftly.

The Lilongwe-Salima Water Supply Project has always stirred controversy as the project, for years, failed to roll out.

Simbi Phiri at one point blamed some politicians during the administration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some government officials, saying they were bent at frustrating the project for their own selfish reasons.

But the new Tonse Alliance administration has resolved the bottlenecks and allowed the project to be start in earnest which has seen the two sides held a virtual meeting where government was represented by Ministry of Finance, Department of Environmental Affairs and the Lilongwe Water Board.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Welani Chilenga, told the local media after the meeting that Khato Civils has cut the cost of the project from US$400 million dollars to US$315 million.

“Lilongwe Water Board had already pumped in US17 million and that has also been subtracted, bringing the total cost to US298 million (about K227 billion),” said Chilenga.

“We are also happy that Khato Civils have also shown commitment to continue the project with the new government,” Chilenga said.

The Salima-Lilongwe water project has been a subject of legal battles with the civil society taking the government to court for awarding the firm the contract before an environmental assessment was done, a matter which Khato Civils won.

The project, if done, is expected to provide water to the city of Lilongwe via a 120-kilometre pipeline from Lake Malawi.

Khato Civils is on record to have said that it spent $71.2 million of its money on the required processes prior to starting the project

Luckson
Luckson
3 hours ago

Competitive bidding is required. Bring in the Chinese and u will see the price drop. 8n any case, ttwmendous amounts of energy will be required to pump that water and uitvwill cause huge brown outs and black outs to sustain it. U may indeed get water at the expense of electricity!! Shaaaa!

0
Reply
Let
Let
3 hours ago

Just advertise this thing again. it’s clear the DPP wanted to use it corruptly and now you are doing the same. Do a fresh one. if Simbi wins it then it’s ok

0
Reply
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
4 hours ago

Surely the US$100 million must have been added by the corrupt dpp government that we ousted on 23rd June 2020. That is not a secret. Dpp was a mafia government as echoed in the Times Newspaper.

0
Reply
Tonse
Tonse
4 hours ago

Barter trade yachitikapo apa , tsogolo muno tadzamva kuti city center yonse ndi plot ya munthu winawake…

0
Reply
Hypocrite Z
Hypocrite Z
5 hours ago

I do not support this. But i have no power to stop it.

0
Reply
National CEO
National CEO
6 hours ago

Due the the corruption in DPP, it can be that the reduced amount was a bribe.

0
Reply
Kalinganiko
Kalinganiko
4 hours ago
Reply to  National CEO

You are talking. This reduction is huge and was wondering why. You have opened my eyes

0
Reply
Alick Kayira
Alick Kayira
6 hours ago

This is project all Malawians goodwil have to support, very vital. Imagine 7 districts to get good quality and portable water. Hope if that project done, the same contractor has to be given another one. That’s Nkhatabay-Mzuzu water project for the benefit of people Mzuzu city, Mzimba and Rumphi. Karonga water project has to be extended to Chitipa that was done by Kayelekera. Malawi wokomera tonse.

0
Reply
kwest
kwest
3 hours ago
Reply to  Alick Kayira

this contractor has left south Africans waterless

0
Reply
Kast
Kast
6 hours ago

I have to agree with what Mr kenani has said. In order for this to be fair please readverstise so that others get a chance to apply and only then can you compare.

0
Reply
Yonseyonse Sindyeka
Yonseyonse Sindyeka
3 hours ago
Reply to  Kast

Abale, someone bhas already started to excute the project, why re-advertise?
Even if it were to be re-advertisef which is an extra cost, do you really think Government would opt for another contractor?

I think nthawi ya achina Mota Engil, Sawagroup ndi ma foreign contractors ena inatha, mwina ndi omwe mukufuna.
L

0
Reply
Mwini muzi
Mwini muzi
2 hours ago
Reply to  Yonseyonse Sindyeka

By reducing such a huge cost leaves a lot hidden; signs of unrealisticim in the whole process lacking procurement ethics.It clearly indicates that the
original price was a total rip-off by the contractor. Every contract has always an exit clause that can be exercised by both parties.This contract was cancelled for what ever reason is a non issue. It must therefore be readvertised by virtue of the fact that it was cancelled.

0
Reply
Cassius Clay Snr
Cassius Clay Snr
6 hours ago

There is only corruption and lack of transparency in single source contracts. Simba should not be given preferential treatment because he funded MCP.

5
Reply
BigMan
BigMan
3 hours ago
Reply to  Cassius Clay Snr

He came in under DPP.

0
Reply
BigMan
BigMan
7 hours ago

Perhaps the figure came down because the DPP hefty Kickbacks are no longer part of the costing.

Either way, lets proceed to provide adequate water to the capital.

0
Reply
