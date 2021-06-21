Sisonke Car Breakers sponsor boxing tourney

Sisonke Car Breakers have become the first to sponsor Central Region Boxing Tournament under Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) scheduled for July 4th, 2021 at Lilongwe Community Centre Ground.

This is in response to numerous requests by MABA Central Region Committee for financial support from various sources towards a successful tournament.

K100,000.00 pumped in by Sisonke Car Breakers is a step towards meeting the total budget which is 1 million Kwacha.

MABA’s Chairperson for Central Region, James Mkwanda, expressed delight with the gesture by Sisonke Car Breakers.

“Sisonke Car Breakers have given us the support we need. We are very delighted. We feel proud and grateful.

“Our budget is close to one million Kwacha and through this support from Sisonke, we call upon more companies and individuals to come forth and support us towards having a successful event,” Mkwanda said.

On his part, Managing Director for Sisonke Car Breakers, Isaac Sisonke, said his company understands the challenges faced by different sporting disciplines in the country including boxing, hence the support.

“This is part of giving back to the community. It is not that we have billions for us to support, but we felt we could join hands after hearing the call from the committee. Here we are and we request others to come forth as well.

“Let me assure MABA that there are a number of things that Sisonke is planning to do for the tournament and some of the things will come as a surprise on the day of the tournament,” explained Sisonke.

The tournament will bring together not less that 30 boxers from various boxing clubs in the central region including Lilongwe Community, Chimphangu, Kamuzu Institute, Kamuzu Barracks, Mponela Community, Mchinji, Mafco, Kumudzi, Don Bosco and Area 25.

Through the tournament, MABA Central Region Committee will identify best boxers that will represent the region at the MABA national tournament later this year.

