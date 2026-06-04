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National
Miss Malawi stuns skills contest crowd with passionate plea: ‘A degree won’t save you — learn a trade’
Watipaso Mzungu Jnr, Nyasa Times
By Alfred Chauwa and Wilfred Golden
Nyasa Times Reporter
Nyasa Times Reporter
Nyasa Times
Politics
June 23, 2026
NyasaTimes
Ndanga drives DPP message hard in ex‑UDF heartland
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NyasaTimes
Mo626 Intercollege Social Weekend shakes Mzuni
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