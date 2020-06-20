SKC urges Bullets, Wanderers to get title deeds for stadium

State vice-president Saulos Chilima has urged Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers trustees to claim title deeds from government to confirm that the plots of land for their proposed stadiums are indeed theirs.

Last Saturday President Peter Mutharika at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre laid foundations stones for the two giants’ stadiums which he also promised prior to the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But speaking at Nyambadwe Ground in Blantyre on Saturday, Chilima said the Tonse Alliance will complete construction of the stadiums if the two clubs get the title deeds from government.

The project will cost about K6 billion for both stadiums.

China Civil Engineering Construction and Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Company which constructed Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe were the successful bidders for the two stadia projects.

The People’s Team was allocated a piece of land at Moneymen along Chikwawa Road and the Nomads near Kanjedza Forest.

The projects were allocated K1.6 billion in the 2019/20 National Budget.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has also bought buses to Bullets and Wanderers.

