Social media influencer Idriss Ali Nassah questions Malawi Police conduct on sodomy suspect Paramjit Singh

Renowned media practitioner and social media influencer, Idriss Ali Nassah, has questioned the decision by the Malawi Police Service to raise a red flag, through International Police (INTERPOL), to arrest Indian national, Paramjit Singh, days after the suspect fled Malawi.

Singh – a senior manager at Bakelines Limited in Lilongwe – is alleged to have sodomised two Malawian men who were working at the company.

He went into after the matter was reported to Kanengo Police Station on January 24 2022, and proceeded to flee the country through the Kamuzu International Airport.

On Sunday, MPS issued a statement in which it says it has raised a red flag, through INTERPOL, arrest Singh.

“Reports in police possession indicate that the suspect fled the country on January 28, 2022, through Kamuzu International Airport when he got wind of his impending arrest. The MPS has already furnished INTERPOL with the details of the suspect believed to be in India. The service further assures Malawians and the victims that all procedures are being followed to arrest the suspect for prosecution,” reads the statement signed by National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera.

But the assurance has not convinced Nassah who asks why it has taken the law enforcers long to effect an arrest on the suspect.

Writing on his Facebook page, the social media activist seems to doubt the honesty of the police on the matter.

“The question to ask ourselves is: How did the suspect manage to leave the country when police and other law enforcement agencies were looking for him and everyone involved knew, or ought to have known, that the suspect was an obvious flight risk. Just how?” asks Nassah.

His fear could be justified because cases involving Malawians of Indian origin hardly go through all prosecution processes.

For instance, in September 2021, the same Kanengo Police Station arrested one of the managers of Export Trading Company (ETG) at Kanengo Offices, Vijay Patel, on allegations of sexual abuse of female employees.

At least six employees reported having suffered various forms of sexual abuse and harassment.

Patel was slapped with charges of indecent assault and use of insulting language.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) also recorded a complaint on the same matter, according to the Commission’s publicist Kate Kujaliwa.

But Malawians have not heard anything about it since then, confirming fears that suspects of Asian origin rarely get the justice like their indigenous counterparts.

