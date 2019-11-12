Social media unmasks ‘ghost’ user in Malawi elections results system

Various social media platforms have identified the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) poll systems “ghost” user as alleged to be Mayamiko Nkoloma who works for Polytechnic in Blantyre.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) key witness Daudi Sulemani has told the Constitutional Court hearing the landmark election case that the MEC system was insecure because unknown users he dubbed ‘ghosts’ were logging in to upload results.

Suleman presented that 4846 result sheets were processed by unknown users whose first names were ‘Admin’ and the last surname was ‘system.’

The social media has busted the ghost user as Nkoloma, an IT expert who completed his MSc in Wireless Communication at Sheffield University with distinction.

In 2017, the young electrical engineering lecturer at the Polytechnic, received an award for contributing to ICT Innovations with Social Impact at the 2017 Telecoms World event in Busan, South Korea.

Nkoloma showcased several of his innovations including a water management system.

This is a state of the art innovation solution that assists the Lilongwe Water Board in knowing the trends of remote water infrastructure right in front of their workstations or mobile phones in real time.

The system monitors water tank levels in 22 storage tanks across Lilongwe city and other zones under Lilongwe Water Board’s control.

It also monitors water flow rates pipe network and this aspect assists in quantifying production volumes and provides critical indication of leakage levels during periods when legitimate consumption is at its lowest.

On the other hand, Nkoloma is behind the e-health system for TB community intervention in Malawi and is working with the National TB Control Program in 12 health facilities across the country.

He also was among the 10 innovators at the 2017 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Innovations Awards claiming the Science and Technology category.

