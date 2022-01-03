Society of Medical Doctors up game against Covid-19 fourth wave

The Society of Medical Doctors has joined hands with a number of stakeholders with an effort to curb further sting of Covid-19 4th Wave.

Among other groups that SMD has collaborated with include the Malawi Diaspora Covid-19 Response Group and as well the Malawians Health Initiative.

The consensus was reached at through an interface that took place recently with the theme _Omicron & Covid 4th Wave in Malawi.

According to a joint statement released by the groups, the meeting was, among others, aimed at engaging professional experts both in the country and across borders in accessing the country’s preparedness in response to the Wave.

Also, another agenda during the meeting was to assess ongoing mitigation efforts inclusive of [Covid-19] vaccinations and other pandemic protocols.

During the indaba, it was also observed that there are a number of challenges that are derailing the battle, where some of them include low turnout of people to get vaccinated; where in Malawi, it is learnt that it is only 3% of the population that has been vaccinated.

Continued resistance and rejection of vaccines based on myths, religious views and conspiracy theories has also been identified as one major challenge affecting the fight.

However, the interface identified some opportunities and recommendations that include introduction of door-to-door vaccination campaign in order to increase vaccine uptake.

Also utilisation of the military to assist with logistical support in the deployment and administering of vaccines as to borrow a leaf from other countries has been identified as one good step to take.

Meanwhile, concurring with the move, the Minister of Health Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda, in a recent media briefing on Covid-19 restrictions, revealed that the government has utilised the would-have-expired AstraZeneca dose that was on verge of expiration, and that all the jab has been given to people.

The vaccine was meant to expire tomorrow on December the 31st 2021, but the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 moved in swiftly and vaccinated 28,000 people before the jab had expired.

This is not the first time the Society of Medical Doctors through its President Dr. Victor Mithi does this as previously, Mithi mobilised funds and resources that were allocated to the fight against the fatal infection.

