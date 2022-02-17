Sorry to my mother movie official trailer released

As days are drawing closer to the official premiering of the locally produced movie titled Sorry to my mother, producers have released the official trailer, saying it is time for movie lovers in the country to appreciate the efforts made during the production.

Produced with utmost skill and commitment, the movie has pooled various talented actors and actresses on the local scene, including Ian Chitsekula, comedian Maguba, Nyauyu, Wendy Lukwa, Wellan Kamwaza and Pastor Moses Makawa, among others.

Sorry to my mother is a new movie that tackles realities of life ranging from poverty, ingratitude and struggles of a single mother.

Among others, the movie also portrays the ungrateful young man, who has been raised by a single mother, who made a number of sacrifices to see him grow, but when he grew up and became successful, the young man failed to take care and support his mother.

However, misfortunes followed him after the death of the mother.

Speaking after releasing the trailer on Tuesday, producer of the movie Brazio Mathias Kanyong’o said they have worked so hard to come up with the best movie inspired by true life stories.

Kanyong’o said the movie is both entertaining and educative as such he is optimistic that Malawians will not regret to buy and watch the movie in the comfort of their homes.

“We have worked so hard to come up with this production and it has costed us a lot of time. However, we are now satisfied and we believe that we are bringing the best movie that can even find space on the international market, “he said

He said before coming up with the trailer, they had to consult various experienced actors to also put in their ideas for better production.

However, Kanyong’o said partners are welcome to make various contributions towards premiering of the movie.

Directed and shot by John Ngulube of Positive arts with technical support from comedian Alex Chilambe popularly known as Maguba, the movie is scheduled for premier on Friday, 29th of April at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

