Soul Savers initiative to raise K12m for church bus hots-up, well-wishers asked to chip in

Soul Savers Church of Nsungwi in Area 25 of the capital Lilongwe has said it is desperately hunting for financial resources that can enable them purchase a minibus which, in turn, can smoothen the running of day-to-day church business as they win more souls to Jesus Christ in 2020.

The Church’s resident pastor and overseer, Pastor Steve Wingolo, told Nyasa Times that in a country that is now coated with chaos and devilish manifestations, it was imperative that the Church, now, should take the world head-on and reach out to the people.

“We need the bus to help us with day-to-day church activities of serving God, like for example, when going to prayer mountains, when reaching out to the down-trodden for charity works, and when conducting crusades across the country. And since we do not have any at the moment it has been very difficult and we are certain that with the grace of God we will acquire one,” said Pastor Wingolo.

Pastor Wingolo said the mission of Soul Savers Church, which is duly registered as a religious grouping, is to “preach the good news of the kingdom of God through repentance, deliverance, healing and salvation.”

He said: “At Soul Savers we don’t compromise with matters regarding the Kingdom of God. We have four services a week. Every Sunday from 9:30am, Tuesdays from 4-7pm, Wednesdays from 11:30-4pm and Fridays from 7pm-3am. So, for the weekly services we foresee that the bus would also be able to ferry those that cannot manage to their homes. We looked around for a durable bus, and we found out that it would cost us K12 million.”

On their part, Pastor Wingolo said that members of the Church had already started making contributions towards the initiative.

“Actually, we have a paper Sunday slated for February 2 at our Church. But we are inviting all our well-wishers to support us. They can reach the Church secretariat on 0888 855 020,” said Pastor Wingolo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :