South Africa club axe Malawi captain in rebuilding exercise

South Africa top-flight league club AmaZulu have released 15 players, including Malawi National Football Team captain Limbikani Mzava.

The former Escom United defender, who joined AmaZulu from Golden Arrows, struggled for game time due to recurring injuries and missed the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg match against Malawi’s champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

AmaZulu, then under the tutelage of South Africa legend Benn MaCarthy turned a famous 1-0 home loss to win

3-1 away and 3-2 on goal aggregate.

Reads a statement dated June 2 in part: “AmaZulu can confirm that the following players have been released by the club; Neil Boshoff, Tapelo Xoki, Zola Mlambo, Luvuyo Memela, Philani Zulu, Limbikani Mzava, Tsepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Henrik Einstein, Abraham Majok, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthumbu, Andre de Jong, Augustine Mulenga, Siyethemba Sithebe.

“Tapelo Xoki has been acquired by Orlando Pirates while Sithebe has opted not to extend his contract. As for others the club decided not to renew their contracts in view of our endevours to rebuild for success in the forthcoming 2022/2023 season.

The club has announced that it will recruit at least eight players in a bid to carry out a rebuilding exercise.

“We will announce names of at least eight players who will be joining Usuthu in the coming days. The club can also confirm the departure of assistant coach Vasili Manousksi and goalkeeper trainer Moeneb Josephs,” said club president Sandile Zungu.

Mzava signed a two-year contract in 2020 which has since expired.

Efforts to talk to Mzava, who got injured in the Flames’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group opening match against Guinea in which Malawi lost 1-0.

His replacement unheralded Lawrence Chaziya went on to become one of the stars of the Flames and secured a lucrative deal in Jordan, getting $20,000 about (K15 million at the then rate) and a monthly salary reported to be in the region of K4 million a month.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!