South African, Eswatini, Swaziland artists to spice up UMP Festival with performances

The 2024 UMP Festival continues to bring exciting news and strong assurance of hosting a remarkable event which will leave memories to everyone who will patronize this year’s festival as the Chitoliro Productions have confirmed the inclusion of the celebrated South African, Eswatini and Swaziland Amapiano artists and respected DJ’s namely; Deep London, King Sebastian, DJ Kopano, DJ Wassa Bee and Itsall-Blaq.

The Spokesperson of the event, Marie Thom says they have included the Amapiano as it brings a unique blend of deep house, jazz and lounge music elements which has resonated with music lovers globally.

Thom said,’ “UMP Festival is committed to celebrating diverse musical talents and providing an unforgettable experience for our fans and as such we are thrilled to embrace Amapiano’s global conquest and share its vibrant sound with the audience,”.

On her part, DJ Wassa Bee says she is very delighted to be part of this year’s amazing musical experience with different creatives from around Africa.

She added that, she is happy for being given the opportunity saying the platform will help her to meet and draw inspiration from artists who do different genres and hopefully collaborate with the talented artists she featured on her debut album.

“Honestly, I’m grateful for the rare opportunity to showcase my talent and brand on this big occasion and I would like to promise the fans to expect quality, energy and authenticity from my set,” said DJ Wassa Bee.

The UMP Festival which is set to take place from October 25-28 2024 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint, incorporating eco-friendly practices and cutti-edge technology to create an immersive experience for all.

