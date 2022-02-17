South Korea-based foundation donates K150m worth of laboratory test kits to Malawi

South Korea-based Africa Future Foundation (AFF) in collaboration with Yoido Full Gospel Church and SD Biosensor have donated laboratory test kits worth K150million to Malawi’s Ministry of Health to help in managing Covid-19 pandemic and other diseases.

AFF Malawi Advisor, Yung Duk Cho, said the donation is in response to the request from the Government of Malawi.

“Although it is a small present, we are sure that it will help Malawi laboratories to manage several diseases,” Cho said.

She added that her foundation has been donating Covid-19 items in several countries in Africa, including Malawi since 2019.

In her acceptance remarks, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said the donation has come at a right time when the country desperately needs to sustain testing for different diseases to achieve universal health coverage.

“Most of the district hospitals in the country had stock out of laboratory test kits especially on syphilis,” she said.

Chiponda said the items donated will immediately be distributed to district health facilities and other institutions especially those that have run out of stock.

The items include laboratory test kits for Covid-19, malaria as well as HIV and Aids.

