Sparc Systems sponsors K3 towards Malawi Procurement Institute’s annual conference to be graced by renowned Pan-Africanist Prof. Lumumba

Renowned Pan-Africanist orator from Kenya, Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba, together with the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima, are expected to grace this year’s Malawi Institute of Procurement & Supply annual lake conference from tomorrow, Thursday till Saturday at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

This was announced by Maureen Mbejere, chairperson of finance & administration committee of the Institute’s Board when she received K3 million sponsorship from one of the country top ICT companies, Sparc Systems towards the success of the event.

Both PLO Lumumba and Chilima are expected to deliver key note addresses at the conference to be held under the theme ‘Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain; a Tool for the Country’s Economic Management’.

Mbejere said the conference’s theme resonates well with the Institute’s role in the economic management of the country as 75% of the National Budget goes towards procurement and supply of goods.

“The our annual conferences are designed to bring together the key players in the procurement and supply chain to discuss tools how the industry can contribute towards management of the country’s economy,” she said.

“Through the conference, procurement industry shares ideas on how prudent all key players should perform their duties and that’s why we invite high profile figures of the society both at local and international level.

“It is our pleasure and honour that we have the country’s Vice-President Dr. Saulos Chilima as well as the renowned Pan-Africanist Prof. Lumumba as two of the high profile figures on the schedule to deliver keynote addresses that refreshes the minds of the delegates to reflect more on how we can contribute towards the country’s economic management.”

She applauded Sparc Systems for the “timely assistance towards the success of the conference, saying the Institute appreciates the support and recognition it receives from its partners — which shows they have the trust in the role the procurement industry plays.

She said there will be over 300 delegates but all CoVID-19 preventive protocols will be strictly observed.

In her remarks, Sparc Systems’ senior technical engineer, Esnor Ward said as a technology company, they decided to assist since the conference is expected to discuss how the procurement industry can migrate to doing business using digital portals.

“In Rwanda and Zambia where we operate as a multinational company, we helped develop procurement portals for government departments and private institutions whereby there is less paper work.

“We are ready to develop such a portal for Malawi’s procurement industry to do business with their suppliers online,” she said while highlighting Sparc’s latest portal innovations that has developed — the Student Academic Record Information System (SARIS) — which is a window for colleges and universities to manage student records and provide management of a 360 degrees view of their institutions.

Sparc also partnered with Caring Hands Center Limited, a non-profit organization that promotes mental health awareness and the importance of a healthy mental wellbeing, to develop a mental health awareness App.

The Mental Lab App is aimed at promoting a culture in which the public should be abreast of the importance of keeping good mental health as it will simulate the automation of processes involved when one seeks mental health therapy.

“We have assisted towards the conference knowing fully well that procurement and supply chain players are gatekeepers of our economy who should help in the management of our country’s economy if given the right tools,” Ward said.

Lumumba is no stranger to Malawi as he was also invited in 2019 by Institute of Chartered Accounts of Malawi (ICAM) annual Lake Conference at Sun ‘n’ Sun Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

He also had his request granted for an audience with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera when the two met and had talks in April at Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe.

In wishing to meet Chakwera in March, Lumumba had been impressed with Chakwera’s eulogy former Tanzania President late John Pombe Magufuli which he described as the “most powerful tribute ever made for an African leader”.

Just last week, Vice-President Chilima was guest of honour at this year’s ICAM annual conference where he said if Malawi is to remain steady on the road to development and implementation of the MW2063 development blue print, the country needs accountants who are gatekeepers of resources and not conduits of fraud and corruption.

