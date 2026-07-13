Speaker sets up parliamentary committee to probe delays to Dowa fertiliser plant

Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleiman has established a special parliamentary committee to investigate challenges facing businessman Napoleon Dzombe in his efforts to establish a fertiliser manufacturing plant in Dowa District.

The matter was first raised in Parliament by Lilongwe Likuni MP Kelvin Mphande, who expressed concern over administrative and regulatory processes he said were hindering the establishment of the company.

In response, Suleiman announced the formation of a special committee to examine the issues and recommend possible solutions.

The committee comprises several MPs, including Ackim Kumwenda, Francis Kasaila, Felix Njawala, Nancy Tembo, Aisha Adams, Catherine Gotani Hara, Abdul Karim and Khadija Leah Chunga, among others.

According to the Speaker, the committee is expected to begin its work on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, by engaging relevant stakeholders and assessing the obstacles affecting the proposed investment.

The inquiry comes amid growing calls for Malawi to expand local fertiliser production, as part of wider efforts to reduce dependence on imports, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen national food security.

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