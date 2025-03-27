Speed Courier assures of professional handling, timely delivery of parcels, CSR activities

Malawi’s leading courier service provider, Speed Courier, has assured its customers that it will maintain professional handling and timely delivery of parcels across the country.

Speed Courier Operations Director Talha Malik, speaking in an interview on Wednesday, said the company will also maintain its listening ear to the customers’ concerns.

“Since its establishment, our company has worked very hard to ensure that we are meeting the expectations of our clients, and we’ll promise this mode of operation. But in the event that we have failed to meet their expectations, we urge them to engage the management for redress,” said Malik.

He further disclosed that his company will continue complementing national efforts to address some of the social and economic challenges facing Malawians.

Malik cited construction of affordable and decent housing for the elderly and underprivileged households as one of the projects the company has been implementing to uplift lives of Malawians.

“So, through this initiative, we want to construct affordable, but decent homes for the elderly and the underprivileged households. We have already constructed houses for others and we will continue constructing more,” said Malik.

He appealed to other companies to consider collaborating with them in the implementation of the project.

Malik said working in collaboration with other companies would benefit more people.

“We need to join hands in complementing the government efforts to provide decent housing to the underprivileged and the elderly. If all the companies can think of building even a single house for a poor granny somewhere, the impact would be huge and country will effectively address the problem of poor housing for the marginalized communities,” he said.

Additionally, Speed Courier has constructed dozens of boreholes in villages outside Lilongwe to address the problem of lack of access to safe and clean drinking water to underprivileged communities.

“And I would like to assure you that we’ll continue undertaking these corporate social responsibility initiatives bearing in mind that only healthy citizens can contribute to social and economic development of their country,” he narrated.

Kondwani Bwanali, a community leader in Mvuwu Village in Traditional Authority M’bwatalika has commended Speed Courier for initiating the project.

Bwanali described decent houses as an ultimate retirement gift for elderly persons.

