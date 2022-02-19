Speeding vehicle kills traffic police officer on duty

A traffic police officer has been hit while on duty by a speeding vehicle in Mangochi on Thursday.

The police have identified the officer as 27-year-old Patricia Chinguwo who was stationed at Mangochi Police Station.

She hailed from Benjamin Village, Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza.

A police report say a vehicle registration number MH 8641, red in colour, was driven by Saidi Malora, 28, of Chindogo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, hit the traffic police officer.

The report says Mangochi traffic officers were on traffic check point at Mpima Forest along Mangochi- Liwonde road and while performing duties, the said vehicle was driven at a high speed from the direction of Mangochi heading to Lilongwe and it hit two cones and didn’t stop.

The report says 20 minutes after that incident, the officers saw the same vehicle coming from the direction of Liwonde now heading to Mangochi at a very high speed.

The officers alerted each other and ran away from the road and the vehicle hit Chinguwo to the near side dirty Verge and didn’t stop, according to the report.

The report says following the impact the officer sustained fractures both legs, arms and severe head injury and she was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival and postmortem examination conducted revealed that death was due to haemorrhage shock caused by multiple fractures.

The driver has since been arrested and the motor vehicle has been impounded after Police conducted a manhunt and he was arrested at Ndata residential area.

