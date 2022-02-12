Sports Council blames NAM over Malawi Netball Team bonuses

Malawi National Council of Sports has taken to task the netball association for causing the delay to pay Malawi Netball Team players their games bonuses for the Pent Series and Africa Netball Cup held in November last year in Namibia.

This has come about following the national netball team players initially boycotted camp for the 22 Birmingham Commonwealth Games because of the outstanding K9 million game bonuses they were owed.

In a statement, dated 11 February 2022, signed by Sports Council board chairperson Dr Sunduzwayo Madise blamed the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), saying the association delayed in the submission of reports after the two tournaments.

Reads the statement: “Procedurally, each affiliate is required to submit financial, administrative and technical reports after such an outing. Further and subsequent funding is only provided to such affiliate after the satisfactory submission of these funding.

In the instant case, there was a substantial delay in the submission of these reports by the Netball Association of Malawi and even at this point, there are areas that need clarification. Council has informed NAM of its concerns and it is awaiting a response. As a result Council was unable to remit further funds to NAM, especially for the payment of bonuses.

The statement also said Sports Council is in discussion with NAM regarding unbudgeted for, unapproved and unsanctioned expenses related to Queens camps.

However, Sports Council said it resolved to pay the bonuses taking into consideration players’ welfare.

“Council is of the view that it is unfair to punish players for failures within the administrative echelons. This has been done with a view of having the best interest at the pinnacle of sports administration,” reads the statement.

In an interview, Sports Council spokesperson Edgar Ntulumbwa said NAM would still be required to submit the reports to account for the expenses.

When contacted, NAM officials declined to comment on the issue.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in the UK.

Malawi National Council of Sports has taken to task the netball association for causing the delay to pay Malawi Netball Team players their games bonuses for the Pent Series and Africa Netball Cup held in November last year in Namibia.

This has come about following the national netball team players initially boycotted camp for the 22 Birmingham Commonwealth Games because of the outstanding K9 million game bonuses they were owed.

In a statement, dated 11 February 2022, signed by Sports Council board chairperson Dr Sunduzwayo Madise blamed the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), saying the association delayed in the submission of reports after the two tournaments.

Reads the statement: “Procedurally, each affiliate is required to submit financial, administrative and technical reports after such an outing. Further and subsequent funding is only provided to such affiliate after the satisfactory submission of these funding.

In the instant case, there was a substantial delay in the submission of these reports by the Netball Association of Malawi and even at this point, there are areas that need clarification. Council has informed NAM of its concerns and it is awaiting a response. As a result Council was unable to remit further funds to NAM, especially for the payment of bonuses.

The statement also said Sports Council is in discussion with NAM regarding unbudgeted for, unapproved and unsanctioned expenses related to Queens camps.

However, Sports Council said it resolved to pay the bonuses taking into consideration players’ welfare.

“Council is of the view that it is unfair to punish players for failures within the administrative echelons. This has been done with a view of having the best interest at the pinnacle of sports administration,” reads the statement.

In an interview, Sports Council spokesperson Edgar Ntulumbwa said NAM would still be required to submit the reports to account for the expenses.

When contacted, NAM officials declined to comment on the issue.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in the UK.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!