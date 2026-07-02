Standard Bank appoints Alex Mkandawire as Board Chairperson

July 2, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Standard Bank plc has appointed Alex Mkandawire as the substantive Chairperson of its Board of Directors, the bank announced on Thursday.

Mkandawire brings experience in financial management, corporate governance and strategic leadership

Mkandawire has served on the board since 2020 and brings experience in financial management, governance, and leadership, which the bank says will be central to its strategic direction.

In a statement, Standard Bank congratulated Mkandawire on the appointment and said it looked forward to his continued guidance as the institution pursues its goal of driving Malawi’s growth.

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