Standard Bank Engineering Dept. donates items worth K2.6m to Temwani Chilenga’s Orphanage

As a gesture of goodwill and in a quest to fulfill social responsibility in serving humanity and giving back to society, Standard Bank Engineering Department recently donated assorted items worth K2.6 million to Ndodani Orphan Care in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Ndodani Orphan Care, which is located in Traditional Authority Kabudula within the precincts of Lilongwe City, is owned and run by philanthropist and Primary School teacher, Temwani Chilenga

The donation comprises of assorted items such as groceries, stationery, blankets, rice, beans and maize among other things.

The Orphanage Care centre was established in 2018 by a young lady Temwani Chilenga, who noticed that many orphaned children in surrounding villages were failing to attend and concentrate at school due to lack of basic needs like food, books and clothes.

So, Chilenga with no resources but buoyed by sheer determination and love for humanity took it up on herself and started helping the needy orphans with the little she could find in supporting those needing help in their daily schooling.

Spurred by a great need to help the less privileged, the Engineering Department raised K1.1 million amongst themselves and the bank topped up to make it K2.6 million which was used to purchase the items.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Head of Engineering at Standard Bank, William Nuka, reiterated the bank’s commitment in supporting communities to improve livelihoods.

Said Nuka: “Standard Bank values the role Education plays in transforming lives, communities and the nation and we understand that these children are kept here to help them concentrate on their academic activities.

“That’s why this orphanage represents everything we subscribe to as a bank. This is the kind of relationship that makes us seek timely solutions to social problems affecting the communities that we serve and reside in.”

In her remarks Chilenga commended Standard Bank for the gesture, which she says will go a long way in improving the welfare of the orphans in their social and academic life.

” We are very grateful for this timely support. This will surely make a huge difference in our children’s efforts. We really appreciate this good gesture. Thank you Standard Bank,” said Chilenga.

Temwani Chilenga is arguably one of the youngest philanthropist in the country to own and run an orphanage with an aim to keep orphans in school so they can be equipped with education and be able to become self-reliant and productive citizens in the future.

