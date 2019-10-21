State applies to court to strike off Tractorgate case
Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says the Tractorgate case has stalled because the State has made an application to have the case struck off.
The High Court had earlier ordered the arrests for Secretary to Treasury Cliff Chiunda and principal secretary for the ministry of Agriculture Gray Nyandule Phiri.
However, the two could not be sent to jail after the state applied for a stay of the ruling.
Chizuma said the whole case is waiting for the court to make a determination on the application by the government to strike off the case.
“After the determination by the court on this issue, then we will see the next direction,” said Chizuma.
She however expressed dismay that the two government officials were spared jail term for contempt of court, for their failure to apologise in newspapers.
“The apologies were made outside the agreed period,” she said.
Government bought tractors using a loan from the government of India meant for the poor farmers but instead the government sold the tractors to powerful and influential people both in government and political parties at give away prices.
That’s why we need the election case ruling really bad, this government of thieves need to be thrown to jail starting with their Master and throw away the keys at the deepest part of lake Malawi to deter “would be offenders” only then malawi will prosper.
THE WARM HEART OF THE WORLD
(FULL OF SHIT )
These thieves must not be spared, let them go to jail. If it is Kaphale who made the application under the directive of mbuzi mano kunsi, the AG must be ashamed. Do you mean if it this involved members of the opposition, Kaphale would have applied to court for a stay order? Kaphale, this is abuse of office of the AG. Other lawyers please come in to support the Ombudsman. No one is above the law, this is the tune I always hear in the streets.
This is a case for the bishops and prophets. Minors and majors.
