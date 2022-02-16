State House Chief warns against staff corruption, fraud

Chief of Staff of State Residences, Prince Kapondamgaga has sternly warned staff working at the palaces against using the name of President Lazarus Chakwera to indulge in acts that tarnish the public image of State House. According to Kapondamgaga, the acts include soliciting money from prospective bidders of public procurement in exchange to influence the awarding of contracts of public goods, services and works. The memo warns against soliciting money from business owners and parastatals using the name of the President to unlawfully acquire public goods among others. Kampondamgaga has described the acts as unacceptable, unprofessional and constitute gross indiscipline saying the act will not be tolerated. He has warned that any one found to be engaging in the acts will be subject to severe discipline.

Meanwhile, concerned community members have asked the new Tonse Alliance administration to guard against encroachment of land by some alleged government officials at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The residents claim that the people who invaded the place literally identified themselves as State House and OPC officials.

They said this after deputy minister of Land Deus Gumba Banda visited the land in question on Tuesday.

“This has been happening in the past and Hon. Minister this government must deal with this. Government and party officials must not abuse their power to grab public land.

“The law must take it’s course and deal with these people to send a strong message” said a representative of the community who is a also a block leader, Hopeson Namulu.

Member of parliament for the area Alfred Jiya has asked Deputy Minister of Lands Gumba Banda to deal with what he called “Nyansi”.

Said Jiya: “If Ministers can be fired over corruption allegations, these encroachers must be dealt with. In fact if you didn’t come Hon. Minister I was organising some boys to come and demolish the structures on this piece of land”.

Gumba Banda has hailed community members for their sense of ownership over the said public land.

Banda has told the people that the encroachers do not have the blessing of Capital Hill.

“The authority to do with land lies with the President and then Minister (s) of Lands …I want to assure you that this will stop and we are dealing with the individuals concerned, ” said Banda.

