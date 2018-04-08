 State House hits back at Callista rants, labelling her a ‘hypocrite’ who married Bingu in advanced age

State House has hit back at former First Lady Callista Mutharika, branding her a hypocrite who had married former president Bingu wa Mutharika when he was in advanced age.
Callista, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that her in-law President Peter Mutharika is turning 80 next year when the nation will be going to the polls next year.
She said the President would be too old to carry on as he would be 84 or 85 at time of leaving office, arguing it is normal that thinking capacity levels deteriorates as one gets older.
But State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani’s response to Callista’s outbursts ignites the war of words between the former First Lady and her brother in law, the Head of State
“She married the president’s brother, Bingu when he was almost the same age,” said Kalilani.
Kalilani said the former First Lady did not refuse to marry Bingu because he was advanced in age.
“She never told Bingu to stop ruling because he was advanced in age,” said Kalilani.
He said it was absurd for the former First Lady to reflect on the age of his brother in law.
Callista served in Bingu’s first cabinet in 2004 before she married him when he was 76, and with four children.
Bingu’s first wife, Ethel, died from cancer 2007, and Callista was also widowed when she married the former president.
She was not among the beneficiaries of her deceased husband’s estate, according to the “last will” of late Bingu wa Mutharika in which he distributed his multi-billion kwacha worth estate to his children, brother Peter and grandchildren, among others.
Callista said the President is being misled by what she called beasts of prey at State House and in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
“People think I am being rude. I am not. It is not an offence to be old. I am against thieves and beasts that have surrounded my in-law,” Callista said.
“I know my in-law, he is a good man, he was not like this, but he is being pressurised to stand again. He is surrounded by beasts of prey who are misleading him.”
The former first lady has openly expressed her support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima to become DPP’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections in a WhatsApp chat group of former legislators and Cabinet ministers.
She said DPP cannot win with Mutharika as a presidential candidate.
Callista said she is Catholic and she stands for justice, love and peace, hence she has decided to speak for the poor.
But presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani insisted that Mutharika will lead the DPP in the elections.
Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi refused to comment on the matter.
9 Comments on " State House hits back at Callista rants, labelling her a ‘hypocrite’ who married Bingu in advanced age"
I think we are losing morals now in the manner comments are done, even the widow who generated this debate is morally bankrupt. What does the constitution say on the topic being discussed in the first place?
love her or hate her, what about the facts that she talked about????nobody wants to address that. Bingu proposed to her, remember the big bash valentines day engagement party???? Callista did not propose to Bingu
No sane person can listen to Callista. She is a nasty piece of work. She caused so much suffering during Bingu’s time. Now that she does not have money and glory, she is pretending to be an angel.
Bingu died when he was 78 during his second term in office. If he had finished his term he could have been 80 and he could not have been allowed for the third term. in fact za age zo ndiko bisalira chabe, she wanted to say Peter is incompetent. Kodi akulu akulu akamakaka mila pampando ana azagwira liti ntchito?
What about Gertrude? Is she of the same age with Peter? You should be ashamed of making this comment because you are insulting Peter who proposed love a woman young enough to be his daughter. CHILD MARRIAGE. The Mutharika’s love younger women .
Has Callista confessed her past sins? She’s a devil as far as I can remember who did not see anything wrong with people suffering in 2010-2012, the country lacking fuel. Istead she started speaking ill about Joyce Banda. Callista made Bingu pay her so much money without working. Forced Bingu to put her in the cabinet. If I was to bet, I would say any chances Chilima has, have been spoilt by this she-devil opening her dirty mouth.
Anangwa nayo Callista. Ankafuna APM amukwatire. She also wanted to reap where she did not sow – kulanda katundu wa ana after less than 2 years of marriage to Bingu. Sorry mayi, whatever you are saying now puts you in bad light because of what you did a few years ago. You married a very old Bingu who was in power the same way Mutharika is now. If I were you I would keep quite.