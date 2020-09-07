State House kickstarts weekly briefings: ‘Money for MP’s houses not from national budget’
State House has disclosed that the funding that will be used to build houses for Members of parliament (MP’s) will come from special investors not the national budget.
The clarification was made on Monday by the Presidential Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni through a new program called ‘weekly briefing’ to be aired every Monday.
According to presidential press secretary Brian Banda, the program is aimed at communicating to Malawians on activities carried out by the government.
In his State of the Nation (SONA) address last Friday, President Lazarus Chakwera announced government will construct houses for Members of Parliament in all 193 constituencies.
Chakwera did not disclose the source of funds for the project hence inviting criticisms from the public who said the project is a waste of resources.
However, on Monday, Kampondeni said the presidency does not regard the issue of construction of the residences as a matter of urgency and that there is no timeline for the project.
Kampondeni added that the President did not say that the MPs’ houses are going to be placed in the national budget.
During the briefing, State House press office disclosed that the President is also meeting vice-president Saulos Chilima on appointment of new board members of various state enterprises.
According to Kampondeni, the President has also met Members of Parliament from the Tonse Alliance on streamlining the alliance’s efforts in Parliament.
On assessment of the provisional cabinet, Kampondeni said: “We will make available the performance indicators to the public. All the indicators are related to the Super High 5 agenda, public reforms, fighting corruption and key strategic manifesto agenda.”
The briefing was also attended by Chief Advisor to President on Policy and Mnaifesto Implementation, Chris Chaima Banda.
One indicator that Chakwera presidency will be a flop
Kuyendesa boma simasewera!!! Sinthawi yakampeni iyi. No more talks just fullfil your promises Mr Talk-talk.
Koma seriously mpaka building houses for MPs. Abale ndapota nanu use that money elsewhere
Ķkkkkkkkkkkkkkl house MPs
Apm had better idea of one community college in each and every constituency. Chakwera boma lamukanika ili patseni chilima ayendetse. Everyday chakwera comes up with something it’s always very bad and low effort. Dull
These Chakwera people they do not have anything to do. Honestly speaking. What was the press briefing for? Basi anthu kuononga nthawi ndi ndalama zawo kuzamvera zimenezo. Abale tiripamavuto mwamva.
On a long term basis and with a sober mind, I think the construction of MPs houses will save some money. The government will cut on housing allowance. More that 80 percent of rural MPs live in cities, if they stay in their constituencies they will see the need for good school, hospitals roads etc.
building houses for MP in the constituency is not necessary. by time most are elected to office they already have money. it’s an insult to the poor constituents.
This is the most stupid program any government can embark on.This is not a priority by whatever measure one can use. I would have been happy to hear government that it will pursue this program in Lilongwe where private sector investors will build Parliament hostels as has been done in Zambia.The investors will be paid lesser cheaper rentals than the current allowances being paid.But building these houses in constituencies is both misplaced and lack of vision.
I now miss DPP because despite their wanton theft, they could not have done such a thing.
Koma Malawi sangatukuke zoona main hospitals mulibe MRI or dialysis machine and this government is wasting money on MPs houses?This president doesn’t think bwino bwino
This government lacks vision.There is nobody who thinks rightly in this government.All they promised us will not be delivered.2025 is not far and it will be offloaded.They are day dreaming on the job and starting silly programs.Where are we on the One Million jobs which is a priority?Where are we pokudya kayatu?
SoNA is not of national urgency? Really are you still smoking!