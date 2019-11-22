State House says OPC arranging Mutharika, PAC peace talks

State House has acknowledged receiving a letter from a quasi-religious organization, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to meet President Peter Mutharika to ignite the stalled peace talks.

State House press secretary and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said the Office of the President and Cabinet is arranging the meeting.

“We have the letter and the OPC is dealing with it,” said Kalilani who could not say when exactly the talks would resume.

PAC wants to meet Mutharika to brief him on the quasi-religious body’s meeting with opposition leaders Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials over finding lasting solution to the current political impasse which has put Malawi in a lock down.

Officials from PAC refused to comment but in earlier interviews, they said their meeting with Mutharika would set a stage for all the political players in the impasse saga; Chakwera, Chilima, Mutharika and HRDC to meet face to face at a round table peace dialogue.

