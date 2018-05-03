State Houses will be turned into millitary hospitals among others -DePeCo

The youth centred party of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DePeCo) says will turn State Houses into millitary hospitals and other different destinations if voted into power come 2019 elections.

Speaking during interview , DePeCo’s Director of Public Relations and Communications Kelvin Sulugwe said thier president will do with Ntunthama residence in Lilongwe.

“Like we always view it, it does not make sense for a President to have six residences in a country where an ordinary citizen cannot afford even a single bedroom house. We are of the view that a leader should be an example in as far as government spending is concered.

“The money it takes to maintain the so many state residences in a year can help a lot of poor Malawians and improve their lives. Cost cutting measures should begin with the head of state and going to down to his ministers, government officials and to citizens, not the other way round,” said Sulugwe.

As it stands, the Malawi President has access of stay to six residences which include Lilongwe State House, Ntunthama Residence, Mzuzu State House, Sanjika Palance, Zomba State House and Chikoko Bay in Mangochi.

Sulugwe said some of the houses are better off as service providing infrastructures.

“Be assured, Malawi needs millitary and state of the art hospitals. Some of the president homes can do the work and they can also make great tourism destinations. We are not a mornach to have multiple palances,” he said, also hinting that a presidential convoy will have a maximum of three vehicles.

“Malawi is not at war and be assured, no president will be assasinated even in the next coming billion years. There is nothing to fear travelling with a handful vehicles on a convoy that does not only crowd the cities, but also does not stop the whole road just for one person to pass through. Citizens will travel along with the president. We dont have many good roads in Malawi to put the cities at stand still,” explained Sulugwe.

Currently, when the Head of State is paasing through a particular road, traffic police is authorised to clear the way for the president by stopping other vehicles.

DePeCo is led by a charismatic leader Dr Chris Daza who has vast political knowledge having served as Secretary General of MCP and as a cabinet minister in Joyce Banda adminstration.

