Steady rise in commodity prices worry consumer expert

A consumer issues expert has expressed concern over the steady rise in commodity prices in the country since January 1.

The expert has since asked the government to help consumers fight against the rise of prices of basic amenities in the country.

This follows an observation that traders increase prices of goods and services marking a New Year but not in line with market conditions.

Bernard Mphepo, Programmes Officer for Economic Governance for Social Concern said government has a task to take full control of market changes so that Malawians do not suffer the effects of such tendencies in 2021.

According to Mphepo, such unjustified rises in basic amenities are widening the gap between the rich and poor and inducing malnutrition and poverty.

Mphepo has therefore challenged government to set aside special measures to cushion consumers by among other things ensuring that grainer trader Admarc has maize and other food items in stock.

