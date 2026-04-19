Storm Over Mayor’s Humiliation Deepens as MALGA Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum

What began as a football celebration at Bingu National Stadium has exploded into a national controversy, after Lilongwe City Mayor Alex Banda was publicly humiliated during a medal presentation ceremony—triggering outrage from local authorities and a firm ultimatum from the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA).

The incident occurred on Saturday during the NBS Bank Charity Shield final, where Mighty Wanderers FC defeated FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC 1–0. But instead of post-match celebrations, the spotlight has shifted to what many are calling a blatant act of disrespect, as sections of the crowd reportedly jeered and embarrassed the mayor in full public view.

MALGA, through its president Isaac Jomo Osman, has now escalated the matter—issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to both the Football Association of Malawi and NBS Bank to issue formal public apologies.

In a strongly worded statement, Osman did not hold back.

“I wish to begin by extending my apologies to the Mayor of Lilongwe for the unfortunate incident that occurred at the stadium and the manner in which he was treated. Such conduct is unacceptable,” reads part of the statement.

He stressed that the incident has caused distress across councils nationwide and warned that the behavior will not be condoned under any circumstances. MALGA is demanding immediate corrective action to restore the dignity of the mayor and protect the integrity of local government institutions.

Osman has made it clear that failure to comply will trigger serious consequences, including possible legal action. He has also warned that councils across Malawi could be mobilized to cut ties with NBS Bank if the institution does not act swiftly.

At the center of the public debate is a troubling question: how did a national sporting event descend into what critics are calling a spectacle of humiliation? Attempts by some to justify the incident on the basis of the mayor’s dress code have been dismissed as shallow and irrelevant.

“Was he there to advertise the sponsor, or to support football?” critics have asked. “There is no justification to embarrass a sitting city mayor in that manner.”

The incident has reignited concerns over the growing politicisation of football and a culture of public disrespect that, if left unchecked, risks eroding trust in national institutions.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station says it will engage both FAM and NBS Bank for their response as pressure mounts.

For now, the message from MALGA is unmistakable: act within 24 hours—or face the fallout.

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