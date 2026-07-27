‘Street-dumb’: MP Ayuba unleashes brutal attack on Chakwera

An independent MP has launched a blistering assault on former President Lazarus Chakwera, branding him “indecisive” and “street-dumb” as MCP loyalists ramp up efforts to rehabilitate his image ahead of a potential 2030 comeback bid.

MP Ayuba James took to social media on Monday to demolish attempts by party faithful to portray Chakwera as a fundamentally good leader who was simply let down by those around him — pouring scorn on the narrative and pointing out a glaring hole in the argument.

“They say Chakwera was a good man who was misled by the people around him. Then ask them, ‘Where have those people gone today?'” James wrote, before delivering his killer blow: “You will find that almost all of them are still around him, happily so. Many have even been appointed to his shadow cabinet.”

The explosive intervention comes just a day after MCP’s Director of Youth, Steven Baba Malondera, told supporters at a political rally that Chakwera was “a good man” whose presidency had been sabotaged by his own inner circle — a message increasingly being pushed by loyalists desperate to keep the former president politically relevant.

But James wasn’t having any of it, turning the argument on its head entirely.

“What’s the message? Isn’t that a warning for us never to dare him again?” he demanded.

The legislator — who despite sitting as an independent has maintained close ties with MCP — didn’t hold back when declaring he would never back Chakwera again under any circumstances.

“Even if rain started falling from the ground to the sky, I can never vote again for an indecisive, slow and street-dumb person,” James wrote, in a brutal takedown that has already sent shockwaves through party ranks.

“I know what this country needs, and I can’t be loyal to individuals for personal benefits more than I am loyal to the nation.”

James went further still, savaging Chakwera’s leadership style and accusing him of being too spineless to sack underperforming officials — despite having handpicked them himself.

“A president who is afraid or embarrassed to remove people he personally appointed? Never,” he fumed.

In a particularly cutting remark, the MP dismissed any suggestion that Chakwera could reinvent himself politically at this stage of his life.

“You don’t learn and change in your 70s. What you are is what you are at that age. We cannot expect anything new from a man at that age. No scientific theory supports that thinking,” James wrote.

The MP then turned his fire on sections of his own party, accusing Central Region loyalists of dangerously narrow political thinking that ignores Malawi’s wider electoral map entirely.

“One of the biggest problems in our party is that most loyalists from the Central Region think Malawi starts from Chatoloma and ends at Bembeke,” he wrote scathingly.

“When someone fills up rallies at Mponera and Chinkhoma, they immediately think they have already won. That’s why you’re still waiting for Lilongwe Rural votes up to today. That is shallow thinking.”

The savage broadside exposes deep and widening cracks within MCP over Chakwera’s political future, as fierce debate rages both inside and outside the party over whether the former president should remain its figurehead heading into future elections.

While some officials and diehard supporters insist Chakwera deserves a second shot with a reshuffled team around him, critics like James argue the rot went far deeper than simply having the wrong advisers — insisting the real problem was

Chakwera’s own leadership all along, making any comeback attempt destined to fail in exactly the same way.

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