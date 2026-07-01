Sunbird posts K12.5bn profit as revenue jumps 31%

Sunbird Tourism plc has posted another year of robust earnings, reporting profit after tax of K12.5 billion for the year ending 31 December 2025 — a 17% rise from K10.6 billion in 2024.

The Malawi Stock Exchange‑listed hospitality group also delivered strong top‑line growth, with revenue up 31% to K71.7 billion, despite operating in an environment marked by foreign‑exchange shortages and elevated operating costs.

At the company’s Annual General Meeting in Blantyre, chairperson Luciano Mickeus said the results reflected prudent cost control, sustained revenue expansion, and a series of strategic initiatives across the portfolio, including enhanced yield management, targeted marketing, and ongoing product upgrades.

Mickeus highlighted the catering division as a standout performer, buoyed by rising demand for conferences, events and external catering services — a trend that has helped diversify the group’s revenue base beyond room sales.

The board approved a K3.75 billion dividend for 2025, equivalent to K14.34 per share, comprising an interim payout of K2.80 and a final dividend of K11.54.

Mickeus said the distribution balances shareholder returns with Sunbird’s long‑term investment strategy.Investor sentiment strengthened markedly over the year.

Sunbird’s share price climbed 307%, rising from K240.08 at the end of 2024 to K977.50 by December 2025 — a surge Mickeus said reflects market confidence in the group’s growth trajectory.

Sunbird continued to invest heavily in its asset base, allocating K21 billion to refurbishment and expansion projects.

Completed works included new rooms at Sunbird Mzuzu, expanded conference facilities at Sunbird Livingstonia, an upgraded arrival block and restaurant at Sunbird Nkopola, and redevelopment at Sunbird Capital.

Additional projects — including new rooms at Livingstonia and Nkopola, and upgrades at Sunbird Lilongwe — are expected to conclude this year.

Beyond financial performance, the group reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, citing initiatives in environmental management, energy efficiency, responsible business practices, employee wellbeing, governance and community engagement.

Sunbird said its long‑term strategy is guided by a double‑materiality approach, assessing both the impact of its operations and the sustainability‑related risks shaping future performance.

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