Supreme Court ruling on Mangochi West parliamentary election case May 28
The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal is on May 28 expected to rule on a case in which the High Court ruled that there should be a fresh election in Mangochi West constituency.
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) appealed against the High Court ruling for the fresh election.
MEC announced that Geoffrey Melaka Chiwondo, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate had won the May 21, 2019 parliamentary seat with 4, 527 votes and was trailed by an independent candidate Simeon Harrison who amassed 4,518 votes.
But Harrison went to the High Court dissatisfied with the poll results and the court ruled that there should be a fresh parliamentary election in the area following anomalies.
MEC appealed to the Supreme Court, saying the High Court failed to take into consideration evidence which the pollster brought in the court.
Sha!!! MEC is really compromised, Why appeal in this case? I assume on behalf of DPP!!!!! It is Chiwondo who should have appealed if not satisfied with the verdict!!! MEC please vacate your positions, you are destroying our beloved country.
MEC is just missusing tax payers money with baseless cases…useless!!!
The appeal by MEC simply shows that MEC is in an electoral Alliance with DPP. If Chiwondo was from opposition party MEC could not have appealed. This is why we don’t want Ansah and her fellow incompetent commissioners to handle the forthcoming fresh elections.
What surprises me is,on whose behalf are MEC appealing?Eish MEC must really go they are full of shit indeed.
The context is different from Presidential election case verdict.