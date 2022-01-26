Tag of War erupts between ACB Director Chizuma and DPP Dr Kayuni’s office

Anti Corruption Bureau Director General, Martha Chizuma’s leaked audio recording revealed a relationship breakdown between her office and that of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Dr Steve Kayuni who gives consent for any graft prosecutions to commence.

In a tag of war, Dr Kayuni’s office has labelled Chizuma as “incompetent” in the way she originates prosecution requests a symptom of lack of general understanding of legal precepts attached to her office.

A denied request for consent from to the ACB from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) seen by this reporter dated 14th January 2022 indicate incomplete or inconclusive materials and lack of knowledge on.

“It is actually surprising to note that there are findings and recommendations on an interim investigation report. One wonders what will be the findings and recommendations on the completed investigations,” queried Kayuni, according to close sources.

The DPP advised Chizuma to furnish his office with all relevant information if she wanted to be granted consent.

“We thus advise that either your good office furnishes us with a completed investigation report or as an alternative consider advising us with evidence,” wrote Kayuni.

The documents Kayuni was referring to include a complete Investigations Report, Legal Opinion, Proposed Charges and Consent form. According to him, these documents are crucial in independent analysis of the evidence and the law.

The DPP further advised the ACB Director General not to take granting of consent simply as an academic exercise or expect endorsements from his office on inadequate supplications.

Chizuma soiled the water with her phone recording by slating the judges and lawyers as corrupt causing one to wonder how she will prosecute her cases before “corrupt” judges.

Just few weeks ago the High Court released Ashok Nair from detention and among the reasons was the cutting corners by Chizuma in using evidence from foreign elements to arrest people without sanction from the Attorney General.

Chizuma breached the Malawi Law Society professional code of ethics, and the Official Secrets Act 1913 and oath of office but was saved by President Chakwera’s grace despite the belittling of him and his vice.

Chakwera was set to suspend Chizuma from her position but changed his mind after Britain intervened with threats of suspending aid and budgetary support indefinitely, our sources confirmed.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala did not return phone calls when granted an opportunity to comment of the allegations.

