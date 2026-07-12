TAM launches taekwondo charity drive in Salima

The Taekwondo Association of Malawi (TAM) on Saturday launched a charity outreach programme in Salima, combining sport with community service in support of vulnerable members of society, particularly the elderly.

The initiative, the first of its kind by TAM, began with a charity walk from TotalEnergies Filling Station to Malimba Ground, led by the association’s national president, Major Louis Msukwa, alongside taekwondo athletes, coaches, officials and community members.

Participants then carried out a cleaning exercise at the home of an elderly resident, as part of the association’s commitment to promoting compassion, volunteerism and social responsibility beyond the sport.

Speaking at the launch, Major Msukwa said the initiative demonstrates that taekwondo is not only about self-defence and competition, but also about building responsible citizens who can actively contribute to the well-being of their communities.

“We noted a challenge in the welfare of the elderly and decided that through Taekwondo, we can support them in their old age through this initiative.

“From here we will go to other districts in the central region, then northern and southern region. Wherever there is a Taekwondo Club, we will be helping the elderly with food, clothes and groceries,” said Major Msukwa.

He further encouraged taekwondo practitioners across the country to embrace charity work and continue using the values of discipline, respect and service to make a positive impact on society.

Sports Officer at Salima District Council, Grace Thera, said it was time for people to lend more support to taekwondo as a sport.

“This is the time for people to support this sport. We feel the association is planting a remarkable seed of discipline and endurance as well as the heart to help others in the youth that are taking part in this particular sport,” said Thera.

Coordinator for Community Policing at Salima Police Station, Sub Inspector Hardwell Chimonjo, praised TAM for the initiative.

“We cherish this initiative as it will help in safeguarding the welfare of the elderly in our communities.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to respect and see to it that the elderly are always protected,” added Sub Inspector Chimonjo.

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