TAM to launch charity drive supporting Malawi’s elderly

The Taekwondo Association of Malawi (TAM) will launch a nationwide charity programme next month, using the sport’s platform to support vulnerable older people and push respect, dignity and community care to the centre o

f its work.

Under the theme Helping Our Elderly, Building a Better Community, the initiative kicks off on 11 July 2026 in Salima, where donations of food and essential items will be paired with an open Taekwondo tournament.

TAM president Major Louis Msukwa says proceeds — alongside public contributions — will fund ongoing assistance for elderly people across Malawi.

Msukwa says the programme aims to confront the realities older Malawians face, mobilise resources for outreach, prepare athletes for upcoming competitions and build stronger links between sports bodies, government and communities.

After Salima, the charity drive will move district by district as an annual nationwide effort.

TAM is urging government institutions, companies, NGOs and community members to donate food, clothing, blankets, toiletries or financial support.

Andrew Kavala, head of the Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO), called the initiative a “practical expression of solidarity”, saying older people deserve dignity and support after decades of contributing to national development.

He said the programme shows how sport can be used to strengthen social inclusion and restore respect for older citizens.

MANEPO says it will continue working with organisations committed to building an age‑inclusive society where older people live with security and participation.

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