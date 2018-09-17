Tanzania gets frenzy ahead of Prophet Bushiri’s 3-day gospel crusade

The beautiful town of Moshi, Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania is going frenzy with exctastic talk ahead of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s visit for a three-day gospel crusade begining this Tuesday.

Bushiri , leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) , who is on Global Prophetic Tour, is making three-day stop in this East African nation before storming his home country- Malawi – on September 29.

Scenes of great anticipation of Bushiri greets you on every corner of the streets and highways as billboards, posters, fliers and processions are all over bearing message of his visit.

“This is great news for Tanzania especislly here in Moshi, Kilimanjaro. We love Prophet Bushiri so much and we see his coming as a prayer answered from God. We have been praying that he steps in our land,” said Pastor Manda, one of the organisers, in an interview with Nyasa Times.

ECG publicist, Ephraim Nyondo, says the three-day crusade in Tanzania is just one of hallmarks of our ministry’s quest to win more than 2 millions souls to Jesus Christ.

“As said before, our church is on an overdrive. We want to preach Jesus Christ everywhere and we will not stop,” he said.

So far Prophet Bushiri, as part of the tour, has been to United States of Ameria, United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, Australia and several parts of South Africa.

After Tanzania, the next stop will be Malawi and later the ‘Major 1’ or ‘Papa’ will proceed to Uganda, India, and Vietnam among other nations.

