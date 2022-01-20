Target Security Group guards demonstrate prowess, overpower dangerous armed criminals

One of the top upcoming integrated security services company in Malawi, Target Security Group Limited (TSG) guards have earned great praise from the law enforcement agents for being real partners in the fight against crime.

With rising crimes rates in the major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, Police resources are overstretched leading to failed responses most times leaving the public unsafe.

Last weekend, TSG guards demonstrated why they are called ‘Target Security’ when they chased and helped foil an armed robbery and recovered dangerous weapons that were used by highly dangerous armed criminals who had been terrorising businesses offices at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre.

Speaking about the incident, one TSG guard said the thugs jumped into FATTANI Printers premises where he was met with fury and chased by guards. This forced him to jump out of the fence as he ran for dear life dropping behind the fence a riffle, a pistol, some ammunitions and a pump gun.

“We reported the incident to Police who were super fast and we showed them all the weapons dropped behind,” said the guard.

One of the Police officers who attended site, praised the bravery, alertness and professionalism of the guards saying: “We couldn’t ask more from the guards.”

Security companies like TSG are also increasingly using latest technologies and innovation to stay ahead of the thugs to ensure that people’s lives and property are safe and that their clients have peace of mind. This is why they are able to foil theft in the nick of time like the Ginnery Corner incident.

TSG’s vision is to be the best integrated security and facilities management company in Malawi; its mission is to provide its customers with superior customer experience.

Target Security Group Limited (TSG) offer fully integrated, multi-disciplinary security and facilities management services to corporate and individual customers.

The company boldly states that they are a Malawian company that is internationally certified, they invest their profits in Malawi unlike others who send overseas; they care and respect their staff who are their top assets; and their staff are fully vetted and Police checked.

Pursuant to its mission and vision underlined by the values of hard-work, empathy, integrity, teamwork, respect, and honesty, TSG is growing into a bastion of excellence, exceeding customer expectations over the past year.

“We deliver peace of mind to customers with guarding, canine (dog security), advanced electronic security systems for detection, surveillance and access control; and facilities management,” says David Kavinya.

Besides guarding, TSG offers facilities management. Under this service, TSG provides property maintenance, front-desk concierge, cleaning services to corporate clients, maintenance of office equipment, landscaping, and grounds services, as well as pest control services. The concept of ‘total facilities management’ is premised on reducing the number of players at a facility, as that is a huge security risk.

Other services include rapid response with the use of trained canine dogs, alarm, and mobile response. The company also installs security systems such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems and access control systems.

“We now have coverage to the Northern Region with our office in Mzuzu, whole of Central Region with the Lilongwe office, Eastern Region with our Liwonde Office and Lower Shire with our Chikwawa office,” added Kavinya.

Kavinya adds that the reason for the company’s rapid growth is that it draws much of its managerial and technological thrust from its United Kingdom partners, which is why it can maintain high international standards such as Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001) and Management System for Private Security Operations (ISO 18788) besides others.

The CEO adds that TSG has a reasonable clientele, which includes some of the biggest and well-established organizations and government ministries, departments, and agencies in the country. The other unique feature for the company, he adds, is that it has ex-servicemen among its employees, and that its guards are also trained in intelligence and criminology to help them understand the criminal mind.

TSG also boasts a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda under the understanding that employees and customers are an important prerequisite for sustained corporate success.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!