Taulo stops evictions as Court freezes Area 26 land grab

The High Court in Lilongwe has issued an interim order stopping GM Properties Limited from evicting more than 15,000 households in Area 26, halting any takeover of the disputed land until a full hearing on 13 July 2026.

Lawyer Oscar Taulo, representing the residents, said the ruling means families cannot be forced off land many have lived on for generations while the court considers their challenge to the planned eviction.

GM Properties had given occupants until 4 July 2026 to vacate the area, arguing it holds a title deed issued in 2004.

Residents say the company never paid compensation, despite a November 2024 High Court judgment requiring payment before any relocation.

The community sought court intervention earlier this month, arguing the eviction would breach their constitutional and human rights.

Taulo said Monday’s order offers “temporary reprieve” from displacement.

Area 26 is home to thousands of families who were born, raised and have buried relatives on the land now designated as private property.

Many elderly residents say they are being labelled “encroachers” on land their families have occupied for decades.

The dispute has renewed scrutiny of land acquisition processes in peri‑urban Lilongwe, particularly around compensation and the protection of customary land rights.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Lands have said they will investigate how the title deed was issued before compensation was paid.

The case will return to court on 13 July, when judges will decide whether GM Properties can proceed with eviction or must first meet its compensation obligations.

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