Tcheta challenges Misanjo

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer, Simeon Tcheta, has challenged Charles Misanjo to a title bout that will take place at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe on 31st October, 2021.

The bout has been organised by Platinum Fitness Promotions and preparations are at an advanced stage.

Ndaona M’bwana of Platinum Fitness Promotions says Malawians should expect brilliant exchange of punches on the day.

“It will be an exciting bout. Both boxers have signed for the bout to take place on this day. As Platinum, we don’t want to see boxers keeping a belt for so long without being challenged.

“So, we have facilitated a challenge from Simeon Tcheta from Kamuzu Barracks who wants to snatch the belt from Charles Misanjo of Mchinji,” explained M’bwana.

The challenger says he will train hard to punish Misanjo on the day.

“Several belts from the MDF have been snatched. I have been tasked by my fellow MDF boxers to snatch the belt from Misanjo and later chase for other belts and bring them to the barracks. I will hit him as if I am hitting nails on the roof of a house,” explained Tcheta.

Misanjo says having kept the belt for so long, he is excited to defend it against Tcheta.

“I am very reputable. I cannot allow to lose the belt to the barracks. I will teach him bitter lessons in the ring. This belt has to remain in Mchinji. Let people come in numbers to see how I will flow him,” said Misanjo.

