Teacher Ruth Nkhambule Eliya recounts benefits of Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme

A teacher at Kabwabwa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe, Ruth Nkhambule Eliya, could not hide her joy and sense of gratitude to the government for introducing Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme.

The long-awaited scheme has been in development since its proposal some 14 years ago.

Ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections and the subsequent court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election in June 2020, the then Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera assured Malawians that his administration would ensure the project sees the light of the day.

The 14-year-old wait finally came to an end on December 5, 2023, when President Chakwera officially launched the scheme at a colourful ceremony that took place at the Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

In her speech of appreciation, Nkhambule Eliya acknowledged that the realization of this scheme signifies a crucial milestone by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his administration in the ongoing efforts to support its workforce, enhance employees’ welfare, and improve the quality of life for civil servants.

The teacher said the scheme will bring relief to government employees across Malawi since it provides a comprehensive medical coverage to civil servants, ensuring their access to timely and adequate healthcare services.

“Your Excellency, it is with gratitude that I stand here today on behalf of all Civil Servants to express my heartfelt appreciation to the government for introducing a comprehensive Medical Scheme in the Civil Service.

“Your Excellency, this initiative demonstrates the government’s continued effort and commitment to improving the welfare of the employees,” she said.

Nkhambule Eliya stated that the scheme does not only serve as a safety net for their health, but also motivates commitment and dedication to duty as they now discharge their duties without the worry of healthcare expenses.

“It also reinforces our belief that our health is our employer’s priority. Your Excellency, since I joined the Medical Scheme I can honestly say that my life has never been the same as far as accessing quality medical care is concerned.

“I am able to access quality medical services and care in various medical facilities both locally and internationally, which means that Civil Servants who join this Scheme are covered for both mild and complex health issues. The Medical Scheme has also minimized the psychological stress which I used to have when I fell ill. The Scheme offers one hundred percent (100%) medical cover for all MASM categories and there are no shortfall payments to be made,” she narrated.

Among others, the scheme comes with a funeral package, which means that even when a civil servant passes on, the Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme will support the bereaved family in providing a respectful and dignified funeral farewell.

Nkhambule Kaleya hailed the scheme, particularly because it does not present challenges for one to access.

She, however, asked the government to consider extending the scheme to cover spouses and dependents.

“Your Excellency, behind the productive Civil Servant is a support system, which is family. Let me, in conclusion, Your Excellency, urge my fellow Civil Servants to take advantage of the Civil Servants’ Medical Scheme for our good health. Government is paying 90% of the premium contribution. Let us therefore, join and enjoy its benefits. It is for us, It is for our welfare,” she said.

Meanwhile, social media commentators say the successful realization of the Civil Servants Medical Scheme holds positive implications for the future, as it not only underscores the government’s commitment to its employees, but also sets a precedent for other governments to follow.

Additionally, it paves the way for future reforms aimed at improving the welfare of civil servants across the country.

President Chakwera said the scheme is a testament to his government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of its workforce and serves as a beacon of hope for civil servants across Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!