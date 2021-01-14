Teacher surrenders to police after hunt on rape charge

A teacher in Mulanje has finally surrended to police after a man hunt on allegations that he raped one of his learners.

The 25-year-old primary school teacher in Mulanje has handed himself over to police a month after escaping arrest for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old Standard 7 pupil.

On December 17 2020, the teacher, Peter Namoto, allegedly took the girl to one of the lodges in the district telling her that he just wanted to buy her a drink.

While there, Namoto allegedly dragged the girl into one of the rooms and defiled her.

After the incident, the victim revealed her ordeal to school management who later reported to Chisitu Police Unit.

However, the teacher had already escaped to some unknown destination.

After days of being at large, Namoto turned himself over to the law enforcers on Wednesday, January 13 2021.

He has since been charged with an offence of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal code.

He comes from Mlooka Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.

In Mwanza, police are keeping in custody 13 people that were on the verge of being trafficked to South Africa.

It is alleged that the 13 whose ages range from 20 to 35 were picked from Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota and Chikhwawa by an unknown woman who is still at large and were promised lucrative jobs in the rainbow nation.

This is happening at a time most Malawians are returning from South Africa in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edwin Kaunda, Public Relations Officer for Mwanza Police said the 13 were being hidden at a certain rest house near Mwanza Boarder post waiting to be trafficked out of the country.

