Teachers demand action over mismanagement and nepotism

Teachers at Lilongwe Private School continue to voice serious concerns about alleged mismanagement, favoritism, and poor working conditions in the primary section.

According to reports obtained by this publication, board member Mr Bedha and primary head Ms Maria Asghar are largely responsible for declining standards at the school.

Staff claim that raising issues with Mr Bedha yields no meaningful response or solution.

When complaints involve the primary headteacher, teachers allege that Mr Bedha frequently shouts at them in his office and redirects them back to the same headteacher, leaving problems unresolved.

One incident involved Ms Sonya, who was reportedly insulted by a student of Pakistani origin.

When the matter was brought to Ms Maria for disciplinary action, teachers claim no steps were taken, allegedly because the student belonged to a specific national group.

Educators describe this response as symptomatic of a dysfunctional administrative system and question Ms Maria’s competence as a headteacher.

Teachers further reported that a recent interface meeting organized by the school board failed to address their concerns effectively.

They said the meeting started under an intimidating atmosphere when Mr Bedha, the Vice Chair of the board, instructed all primary teachers to switch off their phones.

Several coordinators present were reportedly aligned with Ms Maria and allegedly provided biased accounts favoring her administration.

Teachers allege that Mr Samuel Kameza, who lacks formal teaching qualifications, merely read instructions from Ms Maria rather than sharing his own observations.

Similarly, Mr Prince Nebert, while having privately raised concerns about Ms Maria’s management, reportedly presented a supportive stance during the meeting.

Staff say Mr Nebert’s position during the meeting followed private conversations with Ms Maria, despite his history of being wrongfully accused of theft on two occasions.

He was previously accused of stealing money from Ms Maria’s handbag and a cell phone from the primary reception office, but both allegations were later disproven.

Teachers also claim Ms Maria obstructed Mr Nebert’s access to sit for scheduled college examinations, forcing him to reschedule with authorities.

Educators describe Mr Nebert’s conduct at the board meeting as an attempt to shield Ms Maria despite her alleged mistreatment of staff.

Staff further report that they could not speak freely during the interface meeting because the coordinators acted as informants for Ms Maria.

The presence of Mr Bedha at the meeting was also cited as an obstacle, as he is perceived to consistently defend the primary head.

Sources allege that Mr Bedha, Ms Maria Asghar, and another administrator, Latif, share a common regional background in Pakistan and promote one another in school affairs, prioritizing nepotism over merit.

Teachers have submitted multiple reports to the school board, urging urgent intervention to address these governance and management issues.

They claim the board chair, Mr Kalaria, must recognize that Mr Bedha’s actions are actively undermining the school alongside Ms Maria Asghar.

Teachers also allege that Mr Bedha openly encourages corruption, citing an incident where he reportedly told a staff member, Mr Francis, that he could not afford legal action.

Educators note that only independent media coverage has provided them with a platform to voice their concerns safely.

Staff further reveal that Ms Maria has been calling and shouting at teachers suspected of sharing information with the media.

Consequently, teachers chose to remain silent during the board-organized interface meeting for fear of losing their jobs.

They also expressed distrust toward the coordinators, claiming that they had held secret meetings with Ms Maria and had been bribed to speak in her favor.

For the board to uncover the true situation at the school, teachers suggest that the next interface meeting should be organized differently.

They recommend that the meeting involve all board members, excluding Mr Bedha.

Coordinators should also be excluded from attending the next session.

Teachers propose a final, more productive meeting with the board chair alone, conducted one-on-one with primary teachers behind closed doors.

They stress that teachers must be assured protection from dismissal to speak freely about the administration and workplace issues.

