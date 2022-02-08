Tecno Mobile awards Blue Christmas Promo winners

As one way of appreciating its valued customers, Tecno Mobile Limited over the weekend presented various prizes to customers who participated in the Blue Christmas Promotion, which started on 15 December 2021 and ended on 31 January 2022.

Apart from a grand prize of a motorbike, the promotion saw lucky customers going away with various prizes including plasma screens, electric irons, electrical ovens, sandwich makers, fans and home theatres.

Speaking in an interview during the final draw at Tecno offices in Lilongwe, Tecno Sales and Marketing Executive Christopher Khondiwa expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have gotten from various customers in the entire duration of the promotion and urged winners to continue loving Tecno products.

“As Tecno, we are so grateful for the support we have seen from both existing and new customers that have been coming to our various outlets to buy phones and participate in the promotion,” he said.

Khondiwa said everyone was eligible to participate in the promotion as long as they managed to buy any Tecno phone whether Spark or Camon in any of our outlets in the country.

He said it was exciting that many people participated and those who have won prizes deserved it.

During the raffle draw, Mchinji-based businessman, Wyson Mtemula, emerged the winner of the grand prize and expressed gratitude for the development.

Mtemula said he won the prize by the grace of God, saying he least expected it.

“I am very excited and thankful to God that I have emerged as the winner of Tecno Blue Christmas promotion grand prize, this surprise is from God and will praise the lord forever,” he said.

Some of the winners in the promotion came from Mulanje, Thyolo, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba and Lilongwe.

