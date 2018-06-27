Teen girl raped and killed, Malawi police hunt for suspect

Malawi police say they are hunting for main suspect in an alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenage girl in Chikwawa district.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said the deceased Cecilia Mushakala was on Tuesday morning found dead in a bush at Wizalama Village in Senior Chief Mphuka’s area in Thyolo, close to Maperera Trading Centre in the district.

“She is believed to have been murdered in the early hours of today (Tuesday). According to her boyfriend, Enock Denja, the deceased left home for Maperera to sell tomatoes,” Benjamin said.

He further said it is believed that whilst on her way, she was ambushed and dragged into the bush where she was raped before being killed.

“Officers from Chikwawa Police Station and medical personnel from Maperera Health Centre rushed to the scene and established that death was due to suffocation. We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects,” he added.

The police have since called on members of the general public to come forward if they have any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Mushakala hailed from Solomon Village in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka in Thyolo.

There are increasing rape cases in Malawi, according to police.

Many cases, however, are believed to go unreported because of the stigma that is attached to rape and sexual assault.

