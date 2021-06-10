Teeth Savers International, Colgate sensitize primary education advisors on oral health

Teeth Savers International in conjunction with Colgate Palmolive on Monday brought together Primary Education Advisors (PEAs) within Blantyre Urban to sensitize them on how they could make it a habit to remind teachers in their jurisdictions to keep schooling their pupils about oral hygiene.

PEAs who attended the sensitization meeting came from such zones as Limbe, Chilomoni, Zingwangwa, South Lunzu, Ndirande and Bangwe.

Speaking at Limbe Primary School—where the meeting took place—Teeth Savers International country coordinator, Fred Sambani, said they would want to see primary school pupils have increased knowledge.

He said using education advisors is a plus to the initiative as they can easily persuade their teachers to provide consistent oral hygiene lessons.

“A person’s mouth is an integral part of the body and if any sort of oral health problem exists it can affect the entire body. Fit means being healthy, if you are going to be healthy, it must be in totality, the mouth and tissues are part of the body and therefore their health is part of the general health, if you have diseases in your mouth then you are not healthy,” said Sambani.

According to him, confidence in everything including interacting with friends and public speaking is inevitable when the mouth is in good condition.

Blantyre Urban Coordinating PEA, Arthur Khumbanyiwa, said as education advisors they do understand the importance of oral hygiene and they will put much effort in making sure that teachers in various schools in Blantyre district are committed to preach about oral health every time they are in class.

Khumbanyiwa said “good oral health practices are paramount mostly to the young generation” which they deal with.

Teeth Savers International and Colgate Palmolive are currently in oral hygiene awareness campaign where, among others, they are distributing free toothpaste and toothbrushes to pupils in standard 1 to 3 in various primary schools in both Blantyre urban and rural.

Through the program, christened Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Colgate Palmolive is reaching out to 50 million children annually in 80 countries including Malawi.

Children in underprivileged communities receive free dental screening as well as education to help build healthy habits, self-esteem and a foundation for success.

