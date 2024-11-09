Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda’s scandal: Attorney General’s vehicle damaged amid alleged affair claims

On November 9, 2024, a scandal in Lilongwe saw Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, drawn into controversy when Harris Nantikwa, a local resident, reportedly smashed a government-issued vehicle used by Nyirenda.

According to Nantikwa, he took this action due to a personal dispute involving his wife, whom he claims had been in a relationship with Nyirenda, leading her to file for divorce. Nantikwa posted his grievances on Facebook, where he alleged that Nyirenda’s interactions with his wife led to the breakdown of his marriage and described a series of late-night encounters that, he said, damaged his household.

Nantikwa’s public post quickly sparked widespread debate. His anger over court restrictions preventing him from his family home, which he attributes to Nyirenda’s influence, reflects deep frustration and a belief that his concerns weren’t addressed by legal channels. His decision to air the matter publicly on social media added fuel to an already tense situation.

Public reaction has been divided. Some sympathize with Nantikwa, seeing his actions as those of a person in emotional pain. Others argue that damaging government property is a severe response and may have legal implications for Nantikwa, potentially undermining his case.

Nyirenda has yet to comment, allowing speculation to continue, while many await further legal and social developments. For now, the focus rests on how authorities will respond to Nantikwa’s actions and whether the alleged affair will have any further consequences for the Attorney General’s office. The incident underscores the complex intersection of public and private lives in Malawian leadership and the importance of trust in government roles.

As the situation unfolds, Malawians are closely watching to see how the nation’s legal system handles this charged, multifaceted issue, balancing personal grievances with the rule of law.

