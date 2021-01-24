The Blessed Generation drops ‘Thandizeni’ music video as DVD project continues

After tirelessly working on their new video, Blantyre-based gospel music group, The Blessed Generation has announced that ‘Thandizeni’ music video is ready and currently enjoying massive airplay in local TV stations.

Produced and directed by Skript, the music video has been produced with utmost skill and commitment and the story line unfolds around the city of Blantyre, Thyolo and Zomba.

Comparing to other music videos that have been released in Malawi, ‘Thandizeni’ is exceptional and the overall execution of the scenes make the song a marvel to watch and currently the feedback is positive.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Blessed Generation leader Precious Loti said it has taken them a while to come up with the quality of the music video they wanted and now they are contented with the outcome.

Loti said the video depicts a family which had a child who was performing badly at school and he was a disgrace to the family, however when parents engaged prayer to God, the child became so bright and a star in his class.

“It took us more time to come up with this Music video, the process was tiresome but it was worth it, considering the quality that has come out. Mainly in the song, that the persona is seeking God’s intervention to overcome temptations.

“We were supposed to finish doing the video of our full album by now, however Coronavirus has affected us too and we have been forced to be doing it at a slow pace but hopefully within a period of six months we will be done and if all goes well, we will have an official launch,” he said.

Further, Loti said they also featured Zomba-based prolific musician Saxess to add variety to their song and embracing the team work spirit.

“We believe that collaborating with another artist can produce great creative results. At the very least, working with someone new can take you out of your comfort zone, introduce you to new song writing practices and ideas, and force you to up the game,” he said

To meet the demand for the video both locally and internationally, blessed generation has decided to make the video and some of their songs available in various online music stores including ITunes, YouTube, Deezar and Amazon among others.

The Blessed Generation came in the limelight in 2017 when they released their debut album titled ‘Ambuye amaona’which is still the people’s choice in various local radio and Television stations.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!