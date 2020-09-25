The meek, the humble and the bossy: Malawi ministers arrival for Cabinet meeting

Cabinet Ministers have been in a Cabinet Meeting session but social media is awash with debating the spectre of their arrival.

Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms, alighted from a personal car—not the fuel guzzling Toyota Prado TX; self-driving, carrying the briefcase on his own and, behold, walking majestic to the meeting.

Chilima also drove by himself the car. It was not the first time that the VP had driven by himself. He likes driving by himself, partculary when going to church.

Trade and Industry Ministry Roy Kachale appear to have won the hearts of many when, unlike most ministers, he returned a salute to his security officer. Courtesy!

There was quite of a display of humbleness from the Mia family in Cabnet – Sidika and his wife Abia, Minister of Tourism Dr Michael Usi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and many others in carrying their own briefcase.

Save for Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati who let her security person carry her briefcase, the arrival spectre has been quite a marvel to watch.

Welcome to the age of President Lazarus Chakwera where, at least, the pomp of ministers arrival is open and visible—contrary to days before.

This was the second Cabinet meeting since President Chakwera’s triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

Chakwera hired his first full Cabinet on July 9 that included some partners in the nine-party Tonse Alliance, but immediately faced criticism over perceived appeasement as evidenced by the appointment of some relations and a couple in his team.

But the President, who has promised to transform the running of government amid a huge tide of expectations, reacted to the backlash of the Cabinet appointment with a pledge to review the Cabinet in January 2021.

He said the Cabinet would be judged on performance indicators and dared the ministers to prove the critics wrong.

