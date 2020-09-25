The meek, the humble and the bossy: Malawi ministers arrival for Cabinet meeting

September 25, 2020 Mike Fiko –Nyasa Times 6 Comments
Arrival for cabinet meetings

Cabinet Ministers  have been in  a Cabinet Meeting session but social media is awash with debating the spectre of their arrival.

Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms,  alighted from a personal car—not the fuel guzzling Toyota Prado TX; self-driving, carrying the briefcase on his own and, behold, walking majestic to the meeting.

Right Honourable Chilima the vice president on arrival for Cabinet meeting
Transport Minister Sidik Mia
Minister Gospel Kazako arrives
Minister carry her Cabinet bag
Minister Roy Kachale salutes back
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mkaka arrives
Minister arrives
Deputy Minister Abida Mia arrives
Kaliati arrives for Cabinet meeting

Chilima also drove by himself the car.  It was not the first time that the VP had driven by himself. He likes driving by himself, partculary when going to church.

Trade and Industry Ministry Roy Kachale appear to have won the hearts of many when, unlike most ministers, he returned a salute to his security officer. Courtesy!

There was quite of a display of humbleness from the Mia family in Cabnet – Sidika and his wife Abia,  Minister of Tourism  Dr Michael Usi,  Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka,  Minister of Information Gospel Kazako  and many others in carrying their own briefcase.

Save for Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati who let her security person carry her briefcase, the arrival spectre has been quite a marvel to watch.

Welcome to the age of President Lazarus Chakwera where, at least, the pomp of ministers arrival is open and visible—contrary to days before.

This was the second  Cabinet meeting since President Chakwera’s triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

Chakwera hired his first full Cabinet on July 9 that included some partners in the nine-party Tonse Alliance, but immediately faced criticism over perceived appeasement as evidenced by the appointment of some relations and a couple in his team.

But the President, who has promised to transform the running of government amid a huge tide of expectations, reacted to the backlash of the Cabinet appointment with a pledge to review the Cabinet in January 2021.

He said the Cabinet would be judged on performance indicators and dared the ministers to prove the critics wrong.

Ghengis Khan
Ghengis Khan
2 hours ago

Ndikukumbulira kale Bata Bullets inabwera Ku Lilongwe kusewera ndi MITCO. Bata ikunjanja ife tonse mantha kuti timu yathu ichinyidwa. Koma achina Kola Akimu, Hadley Mumba, Mwiza Nkhata ndi Davie Maleta anazunza Bullets mpakana kuigonjetsa. Moral of the story: Kutumbwa sikuyendetsa boma. Masuit bvalani, njanjani. Dikirani global recession ikufikayi, muone Kwacha injenjemere, tione kuti madolo ndi ndani.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ghengis Khan
0
Reply
The Knight Templar
The Knight Templar
2 hours ago

Substance over style. My town folks, let’s make these stylish people accountable. Lets focus on the substance of their discussions and ensure they deliver on their campaign promises. We need to think of the rural folks who have nothing to do with this kind of stuff. They need meaningful development.

0
Reply
MALAWIAN
MALAWIAN
2 hours ago

Interparty cabinet meeting.

0
Reply
Rebel without a cuase
Rebel without a cuase
2 hours ago

WOW! Chilima actually drives himself and uses his personal vehicle…Congratulations VP SKC. The first person in Malawi to drive his own personal car to work! Such Bull from the hand clappers. This is a deliberate imaging move by the VP. HE WANTS TO DO THAT. And he has multiple government vehicles at his disposal. Then the praise of a civilian saluting a soldier. IN WHAT CAPACITY IS THE CIVILIAN SALUTING THE SOLDIER? I thought it was only people in the chain of command that salute. Is our Honorable Minister in the direct chain of command of the MDF? WE ARE… Read more »

Last edited 2 hours ago by Rebel without a cuase
0
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
3 hours ago

So what’s the message being communicated here

0
Reply
Segwe
Segwe
3 hours ago

Mkaka babie yanu yaku Bank ija ili bhooo winanso akudya koma

0
Reply
