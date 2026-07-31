Theology, not finance, teaches you about money — chancellor

A Malawian university chancellor has made the surprising claim that studying theology — rather than economics or business — could hold the key to developing a healthier relationship with money.

Reverend Reynold Mangisa, chancellor of the University of Blantyre Synod, made the bold assertion while addressing session clerks from Blantyre and Limbe presbyteries during an awareness meeting on the university’s academic programmes.

The clergyman argued that many people simply lack the deeper “philosophy of money” that he says is embedded within theological study.

“So I look at theology as something that can help you to have the right attitude towards money. One thing that we should be concerned about is what we become in the process of achieving whatever we are achieving,” he told the gathering.

“It’s not just for pastors” — chancellor moves to bust theology myth

Reverend Mangisa was also keen to dismantle what he described as a persistent myth surrounding the discipline — the assumption that theology is reserved solely for those pursuing a life in pastoral ministry.

“The misconception that has been there is that theology has got to do with pastoral work. Possibly because the Chichewa translation of the word Theology is maphunziro a zaubusa, whilst theology is basically understanding more about God and how we would relate to him in this life,” he explained.

Backing up the chancellor’s remarks, University of Blantyre Synod Dean of Theology Reverend Dr Denis Mulele used his own presentation to lay out a surprisingly wide array of career paths open to theology graduates — stretching far beyond the pulpit.

Mulele pointed to opportunities in academia, church and ministry leadership, counselling and caregiving, writing and media, ethics, education, and even entrepreneurship as viable routes for those holding theology degrees.

The University of Blantyre Synod, established in 2014 and operational since 2018, is based at the historic Blantyre Mission, housed within the Hetherwick House and the former Henry Henderson Institute premises.

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