‘They have succeeded in killing Chilima’: Ex-spy chief lays bare chaos and grief at crash site in explosive testimony

Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) director Dokani Ngwira has finally broken his silence before Parliament, insisting he played no part in arrangements surrounding Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima’s fateful final journey — before the aircraft carrying him plunged from the sky, killing all nine people on board.

“I did not take part in matters concerning the preparations for Dr Chilima’s journey,” Ngwira told stunned lawmakers as he gave evidence on the circumstances surrounding the devastating crash that claimed Chilima’s life on 10 June 2024.

Recounting the chaos of that fateful morning, Ngwira revealed he was informed shortly after 10am that the plane carrying Chilima had vanished without trace.

“I was informed past 10 in the morning that the plane which Dr Chilima was travelling in could not be found,” he said.

He said he immediately picked up the phone to State House Chief of Staff SPC Zamba, who insisted the President himself needed to be told at once.

“I called SPC Zamba and, after he told me it was important for the Head of State to know, we went to State House,” Ngwira revealed.

The pair then rushed to meet with the Inspector General of Police, triggering the beginning of a frantic search-and-rescue operation for the missing aircraft.

Ngwira dropped a striking detail about the scale of the response — revealing President Lazarus Chakwera dramatically axed a planned trip to the Bahamas so he could personally oversee efforts to locate the missing plane.

“The President cancelled his trip to the Bahamas so that he could be part of the efforts to find the aircraft,” he said.

But the former spy chief was tight-lipped on certain details, telling MPs that the sensitive nature of intelligence work meant some information simply could not be shared.

“Considering that our office was responsible for intelligence and security matters, there are some things I cannot mention,” he said.

In gripping testimony, Ngwira turned to the harrowing scenes that unfolded at the crash site itself — revealing that Valera, a close aide to Chilima, was among the very first people connected to the former Vice-President to reach the wreckage.

He then described the raw, emotional chaos that gripped the scene, as grief quickly turned to fury among those gathered.

“One of the AFORD leaders shouted that MCP wanted to kill my father, and now they have succeeded in killing Chilima,” Ngwira recalled.

The explosive accusation sent shockwaves through the crowd, with devastated UTM supporters at the scene breaking down in tears.

“This caused people, especially UTM supporters at the scene, to start crying,” he said.

Dr Chilima, who also served as UTM president, died alongside eight others when the Malawi Defence Force aircraft went down in the Chikangawa Forest on 10 June 2024, while flying from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

The delegation had been travelling to attend the funeral of former cabinet minister Ralph Kasambara.

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