‘This is criminal’: Bishop tears into activist over claim Malawi VP Ansah is plotting to grab power

A furious row has erupted after a prominent activist claimed the country’s First Vice President could be swept into the top job within just two months — sparking accusations of “criminal” rhetoric from a leading church figure.

The Public Affairs Committee has hit out at activist Sylvester Namiwa, branding his explosive claims “shocking” after he suggested First Vice President Jane Ansah was poised to benefit from her own sidelining within government.

Namiwa dropped the bombshell during a local TV appearance, claiming Ansah was being deliberately frozen out of cabinet meetings and other official engagements — and that this could pave the way for her to take power.

“If these actions do not change, Dr Jane Ansah will be the next president of this country within the next two months,” he declared.

But Bishop Gilford Matonga, speaking for the Public Affairs Committee, was quick to pour cold water on the claims — insisting the country simply doesn’t work that way.

“How does one rise to the presidency when a lawfully elected incumbent is still in office?” he demanded, before delivering a stinging rebuke: “This sentiment is criminal in nature.”

The bishop has now called on the Office of the Vice President to break its silence and publicly distance itself from Namiwa’s remarks — as pressure mounts on all sides to calm the growing controversy.

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