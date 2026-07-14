Thoko Tembo sworn in as Malawi’s first Minister of Mining

Thoko Tembo has been sworn in as Malawi’s Minister of Mining, taking up the newly created portfolio following President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to split the former Ministry of Energy and Mining into two standalone departments.

The ceremony took place at Kamuzu Palace, where President Peter Mutharika used the occasion to set out his expectations for the new ministry, urging Tembo to strengthen the government’s approach to negotiating mining agreements.

The President said Malawi must invest more heavily in skills development and capacity building within the sector, arguing that the country’s historic difficulty in negotiating complex, high-value agreements had left it with deals that delivered little benefit to Malawians.

He pledged that the ministry would be given additional support to help address this.

“I will ensure that your ministry is supported by experts who can assist in negotiating mineral agreements that are in the best interests of the Malawian people,” he said.

Responding, Tembo said he accepted the responsibility placed on him and committed to following the President’s direction in leading negotiations on behalf of the country.

The creation of a standalone Ministry of Mining reflects the growing importance the government has attached to the sector as a potential driver of economic growth.

Tembo was accompanied by his wife when he took an oath office and allegiance.

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